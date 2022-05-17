Pascal Gaming launches a new arcade game, Double Wheel

Among the features of the new game, a demonstrable equity calculator and the possibility to bet six times in the same round are listed.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming continually expands its portfolio with quality games. In this way, it reanimates the excitement of fun playtime and ensures a full-scale and advanced gaming experience for its players.

“Double Wheel” is the latest addition that swells the ranks of Pascal Gaming’s arcade game line. According to the company, this game is represented as the finest approach to the all-time favourite wheel concept, only surprising players with two wheels performing simultaneously. The adrenaline, the fun experience and the winning chances are all doubled compelling players to enjoy a one-of-a-kind gaming opportunity.

The game is rich in features. These include a provable fairness calculator by which Pascal Gaming ensures the transparency throughout the game, six times betting possibility at the same round, top bets and game result checking possibility as well.

See also: Pascal Gaming introduces the most traditional roulette game in a new light

To the company, with all its advantages in terms of both players’ gaming experience and operators’ benefits, “Dream Wheel” has great potential to become a massive success. The game is also supported on diverse devices, including desktop and mobile and is available in 17 languages.