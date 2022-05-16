Pascal Gaming introduces the most traditional roulette game under a new light

Non-Stop Roulette is available on both desktop and mobile versions providing players with full-time availability of the game.

Press release.- Non-Stop Roulette fills up the table game line of Pascal Gaming introducing fresh and ultimate features for the beloved traditional roulette game. To make sure the players receive a quality experience and amazing playtime, Non-Stop Roulette carefully chooses the best gaming solutions.

Speaking of ultimate features’ implementation, Pascal Gaming represents a provable fairness system for the game ensuring a trustful experience accompanied by transparency for players throughout the whole game. The game also allows an unlimited count of users to join every single round, camera switcher, different design options and betting limits.

Non-Stop Roulette is available on both desktop and mobile versions providing players with full-time availability of the game. The state-of-the-art approach of the traditional game makes a solid ground for developing increasing traffic on operators’ websites and engaging more players.