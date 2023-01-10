Parx Casino Shippensburg to open on January 26

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 3.

US.- The new Parx Casino branch is finally arriving in Shippensburg Township, Pennsylvania. The 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022, but the casino had to delay the launch. The casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady, announced the gaming venue will open its doors on January 26, pending regulatory approval.

Brady also confirmed to Penn Live that a grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 3 with a major recruitment drive underway – the casino currently has about 25 open positions.

In January 2022, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment was awarded a licence to construct a Category 4 casino. It will be the state’s fourth mini-casino.

The 73,000-square-foot property will occupy about half a former big-box store. It will be a scaled-down version of Parx’s casino in Bensalem, which is the state’s top casino by revenue and has more than 3,000 slots.

A $65m construction project began in February 2022. Shippensburg will offer 500 slot machines and electronic table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with remote dealers. The casino will also include sports-wagering kiosks.

A Category 4 Slot Machine License permits the operation of between 300 and 750 slot machines. The operator can also request permission to initially operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5m, with the capability of adding an additional 10 table games after the first year of operation.

The facility, which will be non-smoking, expects to create 175 construction jobs, including more than 125 full-time equivalent permanent jobs.

