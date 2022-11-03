Parx Casino Shippensburg delays opening

The casino isn’t set to be completed until early 2023.

US.- The opening of a new Parx Casino branch in Shippensburg Township, Pennsylvania, is delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022, but now, the website says the casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023.

In January, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment was awarded a licence to construct a Category 4 casino. It will be the state’s fourth mini-casino.

The 73,000-square-foot casino will occupy about half a former big-box store. It will be a scaled-down version of Parx’s casino in Bensalem, which is the state’s top casino by revenue.

The casino currently has about 50 open positions online, including bartenders, surveillance agents, security officers, cooks, and more. The casino will hold a multi-day job fair this week at the Shippensburg University Conference Center at 500 Newburg Road. A second multi-day job fair is scheduled for next week at The Orchards Restaurant in Chambersburg, Franklin County.

A $65m construction project began in February. Shippensburg will offer 500 slot machines and electronic table games such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette with remote dealers. The flagship Bensalem casino has more than 3,000 slots.

A Category 4 Slot Machine License permits the operation of between 300 and 750 slot machines. The operator can also request permission to initially operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5m, with the capability of adding an additional 10 tables games after the first year of operation.

The facility, which will be non-smoking, expects to create 175 construction jobs, including more than 125 full-time equivalent permanent jobs. The casino also plans to offer sports wagering in the future.

