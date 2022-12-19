Pennsylvania gaming revenue climbs to $452.3m in November

Revenue from online gaming was up 37 per cent to $128.6m.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $452.3m in November. That’s a 4.59 per cent increase compared to November 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased slightly 0.04 per cent year-on-year to $185.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 4.4 per cent to $79.2m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $71.2m, an increase of 18.5 per cent from November 2021. Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $64.6m, a year-over-year increase of 13 per cent. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $52.5m, down 6.6 per cent. Hollywood Casino Morgantown saw the greatest revenue year-on-year increase with $7.5m, up 2,344 per cent.

Revenue from online gaming was up 37 per cent to $128.6m. November’s total was the highest monthly amount of revenue to date, eclipsing the $124.5m amount in October 2022. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $55m, ahead of Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $27.4m and Valley Forge Casino Resort at $26.4m.

The sports betting handle was $789.2m, 3.63 per cent above November 2021’s $761.5m. Taxable revenue was $52.8 compared to $63.6m in November 2021, a decrease of 16.9 per cent.

Valley Forge, along with partner FanDuel, retained the top spot in sports wagering with $28.6m in revenue from $297.2m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $12m in revenue off a $211.6m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $61.7m, while Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $49.4m in wagers.

