Parq Vancouver appoints Jeff Craik as president

Canada.- Gaming and hospitality company Parq Vancouver has announced the appointment of Jeff Craik as its new president, effective February 1. With 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, Craik previously held executive roles at Casino Rama in Ontario where he was a part of the pre-opening team.

Craik started as director of finance at the Ontario venue, then moved on to the marketing division and eventually became vice president of marketing. Later he worked for Onex Corporation in Toronto, pursuing casino privatisation opportunities. He also served as regional vice president and general manager for Pure Canadian Gaming and was general manager of Pure’s two casinos in Edmonton.

Paul Bouzanis, a board member at Parq Vancouver, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Craik to Parq Vancouver as our new President. His extensive experience and leadership will undoubtedly propel our property to new heights, ensuring we continue to provide an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience for our valued guests.”

Craik commented: “I am honored to join Parq Vancouver and lead this dynamic team towards even greater success. I am confident that together, we will build upon the property’s strong foundation and create innovative, memorable experiences for our guests.”

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$17.2bn in wagers in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the third quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$17.2bn was wagered between October 1 to December 31, 2023, up 21.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of the financial year and also 49.1 per cent higher year-on-year. Gaming revenue was CAD$658m, a 22 per cent increase over Q2 and 44 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking at the total wagers, online casino accounted for CAD$13.7bn, representing 79 per cent in all. A total of CAD$3.1m was wagered through betting and CAD$431m was generated through peer-to-peer poker.

