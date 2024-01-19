Ontario igaming market generates CAD$17.2bn in wagers in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has reported gaming revenue of CAD$658m.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the third quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$17.2bn was wagered between October 1 to December 31, 2023, up 21.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of the financial year and also 49.1 per cent higher year-on-year. Gaming revenue was CAD$658m, a 22 per cent increase over Q2 and 44 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking at the total wagers, online casino accounted for CAD$13.7bn, representing 79 per cent in all. A total of CAD$3.1m was wagered through betting and CAD$431m was generated through peer-to-peer poker.

Online casino games made up CAD$471m of the total gaming revenue for the quarter, 15.7 per cent more than in Q2. Betting accounted for CAD$171m of the total, while peer-to-peer poker represented $17m in revenue.

In Q3, 72 gaming websites were active in the province, up by four. The number of operators rose by 13 to a total of 49. The average number of active player accounts hit 1.2 million, an increase of 31.8 per cent yearly. The average monthly spend per active player account was $186 between October and December 2023.