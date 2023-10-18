Hard Rock Casino Vancouver to rebrand as Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

The casino has been renovated.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the rebranding of Hard Rock Casino Vancouver as Great Canadian Casino Vancouver from December. The refreshed casino has new high-limit private gaming rooms and will see a Gordon Ramsay Burger will open this winter.

Matthew Anfinson, chief executive officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “As we embark on this exciting transformation to Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, we are entering a new era of excitement and entertainment. Our partnerships with Chef Gordon Ramsay and Live Nation Canada promise to bring an unparalleled level of culinary excellence and world-class entertainment to our valued guests. We believe that this transition represents not only a change in name but a significant opportunity to enhance the overall experience.”

In June, Great Canadian Entertainment announced the opening of Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto with an investment of approximately $1bn and an estimated $500m in economic benefit for the region.

Located adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, it features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games. It has VIP rooms, sports betting kiosks and a poker room. In August, it opened a new hotel with more than 400 guest rooms.