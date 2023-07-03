Pariplay signs deal with EQL Games to expand Fusion offering in North America

The firm has signed an agreement to integrate EQL Games as its latest fusion partner.

US.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay has signed an agreement to integrate EQL Games as its latest Fusion partner, with the supplier’s instant win titles set to go live on the platform in North America.

This is Pariplay’s latest deal after establishing partnerships with the West Virginia Lottery, Ontario’s AGCO, Alberta’s AGLC, and Atlantic Lottery (ALC) in Canada. Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of over 14,000 games from 120+ suppliers.

Shivan Patel, VP North America at Pariplay said: “We have made great progress in recent years in delivering our Fusion platform to regulated online lottery operators across North America. We are always seeking to enhance our portfolio of games with fresh, high-quality content. EQL Games fits the bill perfectly with its compelling collection of iLottery instant win products that we are sure will be a hit with players.”

Brad Cummings, CEO at EQL Games, added: “Our goal is to deliver lottery content that is novel, engaging, and profitable for lottery operators while making it available to as wide an audience as possible. Pariplay’s market reach is considerable, and it’s a fantastic moment for us to have reached an aggregation deal which will help to significantly further our standing in the thriving iLottery market.”

Pariplay has appointed Irina Roman as head of account management as the company looks to continue its international expansion. With a decade of account management and gambling industry experience, Roman most recently served as senior customer success manager for TrueLayer. She has also worked for EveryMatrix, NetEnt, and Enteractive.

The firm also named Ashley Bloor as its new director of partnerships. Bloor will be involved in different areas of the organisation, working closely with the leadership team to support the growth of the Fusion and Ignite product offerings, managing relationships with global partners and seeking new ones to expand the content offering.