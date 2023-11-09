Oregon sports betting hits record figures in October

Football was the most popular sport to wager on.

DraftKings registered $71.9m in wagers and $8.5m in revenue.

US.- The Oregon Lottery has released its monthly sports betting revenue report for October. DraftKings, the state’s licenced sports betting operator, registered a record $71.9m in wagers, up 17.2 per cent on the previous month and 29.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue was a record $8.5m with a win percentage of 11.9 per cent. Revenue was up 26.9 per cent increase from September 2023 and 49.1 per cent from October 2022. The state collected around $4.3m.

Football was the most popular sport to wager on with $27.2m in bets. Basketball generated a $8.1m handle and baseball $7.4m in bets. Soccer and tennis attracted over $5m each and Ice hockey $2.5m.

Sports bettors in Oregon have wagered $530.5m in the first ten months of 2023 and $1.02bn since DraftKings took over as the state’s sole sportsbook in January 2022.

In August, Governor Tina Kotek announced that Michael Wells, interim director of the Oregon Lottery, was appointed as permanent director. Wells held the interim director position since December 2022. Wells now serves as the secretary and executive officer of the Oregon Lottery Commission and is responsible for the administration and management of the agency.