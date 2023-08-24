Michael Wells appointed as Oregon Lottery director

Wells will serve as the secretary and executive officer of the Oregon Lottery Commission.

Governor Tina Kotek has announced that the interim director has been appointed to lead the agency.

US.- Governor Tina Kotek has announced that Michael Wells, interim director of the Oregon Lottery, has been appointed as permanent director, pending confirmation by the Oregon Senate in September. Wells has held the interim director position since December 2022.

Wells will serve as the secretary and executive officer of the Oregon Lottery Commission and will be responsible for the administration and management of the agency. Previously, he worked at the Oregon Lottery as the assistant director for security and compliance and as a cyber crime manager.

Wells has spent more than 24 years working in local, state and federal law enforcement. He served as a special agent for more than 10 years in the organised crime section of the Oregon Department of Justice and was a member of the FBI’s Cyber Crime Task Force. He has served as a police officer for various agencies, including the Oregon State Police.

Kotek said: “The Oregon Lottery funds critical state services like education, state parks, and veteran services. It is imperative that the director is an experienced leader who will champion transparency and accountability. During his time at the Oregon Lottery, Michael has worked closely with staff, the Commission, and stakeholders to lead with the highest standards of security and integrity.”

Wells commented: “During my tenure as interim director, I’ve had the privilege of leading an exceptional team dedicated to ensuring the Lottery’s ongoing support of its beneficiaries and key programs across our state. I appreciate Governor Kotek’s trust in my leadership and look forward to leading the work of the Oregon Lottery in funding critical programs that serve Oregonians.”