Oregon sports betting handle reaches $67.1m in January

Oregon’s sports betting handle increased by 7.6 per cent from the same month in 2023.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting handle was $67.1m in January, up 7.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 and down 8.4 per cent from the record $73.2m in December.

The Oregon Lottery reported $9.5m in sports betting revenue, the second-highest total after $9.7m in December. Revenue was up 25.8 per cent from January 2023 and $246,000 better than December’s $5.7m.

DraftKings, the only legal sports betting operator in the state, had a 21 per cent hold in parlays in 2023. In January 2024, it posted an all-time high 30.2 per cent win rate. The previous monthly high was 29.4 per cent in November 2020. DraftKings also registered 20 per cent-plus holds in NFL, NBA, and tennis betting.

