Oregon’s Three Rivers Resort installs AGS table products

The casino has installed 12 progressive systems.

US.- Three Rivers Casino Resort, in Florence, Oregon, has selected AGS table products for its gaming floor. The casino has installed 12 of AGS’ Bonus Spin Xtreme, which links all table games to form a single progressive jackpot. This install marks the first Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive in Oregon and the launch of Bonus Spin Xtreme on a craps table in the US.

The venue also installed AGS games, including Jackpot Hold’Em, 3 Card and Dealer Open Pai Gow, and blackjack side bets: Lucky Lucky and Buster Blackjack.

Three Rivers Casino director of gaming Rick Ray said: “For years, manufacturers have poured significant innovation into their slot products. It’s commendable to see AGS elevate table games to a new level with Bonus Spin Xtreme. Our guests have already embraced the game with jackpots totaling over $125,000 in the first month.”

John Hemberger, AGS senior vice president and general manager of tables, added: “Our partnership with Three Rivers is a testament to how we continue to innovate and broaden our product catalog, enhance the technology in our table game product portfolio, and achieve the right amount of depth to be able to fully outfit the table games floor. As a company, we feel more energized than ever to continue to push the envelope with what’s possible in the tables space and help casino operators deliver a superior experience to their players.”

Oregon sports betting revenue handle reaches $71.2m in November

The Oregon Lottery has released its monthly sports betting revenue report for November. DraftKings, the state’s only licensed sports betting operator, posted $71.2m in wagers, the second-highest total of all time. A 28.3 per cent increase year-on-year, it was just short of October’s $71.9m and

DraftKings generated $7.3m in revenue from a win percentage of 10.20 per cent, a 14.1 per cent decrease from October but a 14 per cent increase year-on-year. Figures were the second highest since Oregon sports betting launched in October 2019.