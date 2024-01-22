Oregon sports betting handle hits new record in December

Oregon’s sports betting handle was $73.2m.

US.- Oregon’s sports betting handle was $73.2m in December, surpassing the previous record of $71.9m set in October 2023. The figure was 38.1 per cent higher than the $53.8m wagered in December 2022 and 3 per cent above November 2023’s $71.2m.

Football was the most popular sport to wager on with $23.1m in bets. The second most popular sport was basketball, which attracted $16.5m in wagers. Soccer saw $3.3m in bets and ice hockey $2m. Single bets totalled $48.1m and Parlay wagers $25.1m.

DraftKings, the only legal sports betting operator in the state, posted record revenue of $9.7m. This figure represents a 70.2 per cent year-on-year increase and a 14.1 per cent increase from the previous record of $8.5m set in October.

