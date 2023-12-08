Oregon sports betting revenue handle reaches $71.2m in November

DraftKings, the state’s only licensed sports betting operator, registered $71.2m in wagers.

US.- The Oregon Lottery has released its monthly sports betting revenue report for November. DraftKings, the state’s only licensed sports betting operator, posted $71.2m in wagers, the second-highest total of all time. A 28.3 per cent increase year-on-year, it was just short of October’s $71.9m and

DraftKings generated $7.3m in revenue from a win percentage of 10.20 per cent, a 14.1 per cent decrease from October but a 14 per cent increase year-on-year. Figures were the second highest since Oregon sports betting launched in October 2019.

Football was the most popular sport to wager on with $23.1m in bets. Basketball attracted $21.6m in wagers and soccer $5.7m. Tennis bets totalled $4.1m and ice hockey bets $3.3m.

Sports bettors in Oregon have now wagered $601.8m across the first eleven months of 2023 and $1.09bn since DraftKings took over as the state’s sole sportsbook in January 2022.

