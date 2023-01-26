OpenBet appoints Debra Krupinski as vice president of commercial for US

Krupinski will be responsible for driving OpenBet’s commercial opportunities in the country.

US.- OpenBet has named Debra Krupinski as its new vice president of commercial for the US. In her new role, Krupinski will be responsible for driving OpenBet’s commercial opportunities as the US market continues to grow.

Before joining OpenBet, Krupinski worked at West Monroe Partners where she led the Corporate Transformation Practice. Previously, she worked with Scientific Games and WMS Gaming,

OpenBet chief commercial officer Cathryn Lai said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Debra to the OpenBet family. As the new year gets underway, we are confident we will see an increase in commercial activity in the US with our reputation for delivering an unrivaled betting experience via our technology, content, and services in high demand, and Debra is perfectly positioned to drive growth and success in this area.”

Krupinski commented: “I am delighted to be joining OpenBet as VP commercial for the US in what I expect to be an exciting challenge. It’s a real privilege to work alongside such a talented team and be part of a company which holds such high standards and is the global partner of choice for many of the biggest brands in the industry.

“OpenBet continues to deliver world-class content, advanced technology, and tailored services to its partners across the globe, and in my new position, I intend to utilize the incredible product offering available to carry on growing the commercial success seen across multiple US markets.”

In 2022, OpenBet partnered with Casino Arizona, owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), to supply a range of retail sports betting solutions to the venue in Scottsdale and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort.