OpenBet partners with Casino Arizona

US.- OpenBet has partnered with Casino Arizona, owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), to supply a range of retail sports betting solutions to the venue in Scottsdale and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort.

Under the agreement, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort will be able to use OpenBet’s customizable self-service betting terminals (SSBTs). Its screen management system, which displays content via several in-venue formats, will also be available. OpenBet will provide its 24/7 managed trading services, and full risk and liability management service powered by Don Best Sports.

Cathryn Lai, chief commercial officer at OpenBet, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have secured this partnership with Casino Arizona, with our robust and scalable retail products set to provide the operator with the best platform to enter the highly competitive sports betting arena.

“This is undoubtedly an exciting time for Casino Arizona and its sister property Talking Stick Resort. With an unrivaled passion for sports betting entertainment, our team will utilise their extensive experience to deliver a smooth launch. We’re looking forward to bringing quality and responsible sports betting opportunities to even more Arizonians later this year.”

Ramon Martinez, director of public relations at Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, added: “Launching a new retail sportsbook is an extremely exciting move for our organisation. Sports betting has grown to become a major form of entertainment and we wanted to complement our core offering to bring even more exciting opportunities for our customers.

“When choosing a technology partner to power our sportsbook, OpenBet’s reputation was clear to see and we know that we’re in safe hands given its reliable and trusted solutions.”

Casino Arizona becomes Arizona Diamondbacks’ official casino partner

Casino Arizona, owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), has reached a partnership deal with the baseball team Arizona Diamondbacks. The casino and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort, have been named official casino and resort partners for the team.

As part of the deal, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort’s logos will be featured on signage throughout the Diamondbacks’ ballpark, including unique field insignias in front of the home and visiting dugouts. It will also include exclusive VIP experiences for casino guests.

