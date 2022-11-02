NorthStar Gaming named authorised NBA sports betting operator in Ontario

As part of the deal, NorthStar Bets will offer real-time NBA data in NorthStar Bets

Canada.- The Canadian firm NorthStar Gaming has been named an authorised gaming operator for the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Ontario. As part of the deal, its sportsbook brand NorthStar Bets will offer bettors real-time NBA data. NBA marks and logos will be added.

Michael Moskowitz, chief executive officer and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming, said: “As an Authorized Gaming Operator, NorthStar Gaming will connect our players with official data and stats from the NBA and provide them with an insights-packed user experience. We’re excited to offer current and future NorthStar Bets players with an authentic NBA experience on our platform.”

In April, NorthStar Gaming was registered as an online gaming operator by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for the Canadian province´s regulated market. the firm launched NorthStar Bets the next month. Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black is a host and brand ambassador.

Ontario online gaming transition period ends

The transition period for operators in Ontario to move to the regulated market ended on Monday (October 31). The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will now start to take action against any operators that have not obtained licences.

The transition period was used to allow operators to apply for licences for the regulated market, which opened on April 4. The regulator noted that its key objective had been to move igaming operators and suppliers into Ontario’s regulated market as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.