OLG announces new self-exclusion programme

Players have the option to self-exclude for several lengths of time.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation launched My PlayBreak, an expansion of its PlaySmart responsible gambling programme.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is continuing to expand its responsible gambling programme, PlaySmart, with the launch of My PlayBreak. The rebranded self-exclusion program offers customers more flexibility and choice, whether they want to take a break from play at an Ontario casino, Charitable Gaming Centre or online on OLG.ca.

My PlayBreak offers several new features, including defined, renewable term lengths from three to five years and optional check-in calls from Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) staff to allow for more timely and effective referrals to treatment and support services.

In addition, My PlayBreak has a simplified Return to Play process, which provides clear steps for individuals to return to play or renew their participation when their self-exclusion term ends. OLG is also making changes to its policies related to term violations in a move to a more supportive approach that aligns with the voluntary focus of the programme.

Alexandra Aguzzi, OLG’s senior vice president, brand, communications and sustainability, said: “My PlayBreak is just one of the responsible gambling tools in OLG’s sophisticated and unmatched PlaySmart portfolio that is integrated across multiple product lines to help customers create and maintain healthy habits that enable a lifetime of sustainable play.”

Shelley White, CEO at the Responsible Gambling Council, added: “This new program offers a more person-centred approach that is not only more accessible but will also support positive outcomes for those participating.

“RGC is proud to provide services to OLG in the day-to-day operations of PlaySmart Centres on-site at 29 casinos in Ontario which also support 37 charitable gaming centres. We look forward to continuing to work with OLG and gaming operators to maximize player uptake of OLG’s leading responsible gambling program.”

Ontario igaming revenue for first three months

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its first public report of market performance since the Ontario igaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the first full quarter of market operations, ending on June 30. Revenue for the period was CA$162m from wagers of $4bn.