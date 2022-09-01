New Niagara Falls entertainment venue named OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

The CAD$130m entertainment centre will open its doors this fall.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Niagara Casinos service provider MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc. (Mohegan) have announced the name of the new entertainment centre that will open at Fallsview Casino Resort. The 5,000-seat venue will be named OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

The CAD$130m (US$99.3m) venue will host live music and live entertainment with all seats no more than 150 feet away from the stage.

Duncan Hannay, OLG’s president and CEO, said: “OLG is thrilled to have partnered with Mohegan on this agreement, to enhance the entertainment experience for residents and the growing number of visitors to the Niagara region.

“The team at OLG is very proud to have provided leadership on the development of this spectacular new facility and we believe OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino is another great demonstration of OLG’s purpose to ‘Play for Ontario'”.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s minister of finance, said: “The gaming and entertainment sector has a proud history in the Niagara region and plays an essential role in Ontario’s economy.

“I want to congratulate OLG and Mohegan on this exciting new partnership, and I look forward to continuing to work with the sector to bring a world-class entertainment experience to Niagara Falls that will benefit the city, help create jobs and generate growth for businesses across the region.”

Construction on the entertainment venue was completed more than two years ago, but the first shows planned were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Government restrictions in Ontario kept the casino closed until July 2021 and it had to close again in January 2022.

The Fallsview Casino is the largest in Canada. It features more than 3,500 slot machines and 130 gaming tables. Other amenities include a 372-room hotel with deluxe spa and fitness centre.

Richard Taylor, president at Niagara Casinos, said: “We are excited about this new phase of our partnership with the OLG. The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will increase visitation to Niagara, extend hotel stays and enhance our customer experience. We have a fabulous lineup of acts in store for Niagara Falls and look forward to announcing the official grand opening performance in the coming weeks.”

Cathy Price, vice president of Marketing at Niagara Casinos, said: “Niagara Casinos has always had amazing performances and this partnership with OLG will continue to raise the bar. “From old time rock ‘n roll to new-age acts and gut-busting comics, the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino is going to be the jewel of Niagara’s entertainment scene.”