Online casino: NetGaming to launch games on Caesars’ platform

US.- Casino game developer NetGaming has signed a partnership with Caesars Entertainment to launch its titles at Caesars’ igaming platforms. The deal will go live in the second half of 2025.

As a result of the collaboration, players with access to Caesars’ platforms in permitted states will be able to play Netgaming’s slots such as Wicked Wins – Fortune Pick, Zeus’s Thunderbolt 5000, and American Wonder Reels. Caesars’ digital platforms include Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO of NetGaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Caesars, one of the most respected and prestigious brands in the gaming industry. This agreement represents a significant milestone for NetGaming, as it allows us to reach a broader audience and showcase our great games that stand out for their innovation, quality, and player engagement.”

Matt Sunderland, senior vice president and chief iGaming officer at Caesars Digital, added: “NetGaming offers an impressive variety of titles that we believe will resonate well with our players. We’re committed to putting our players first and integrations like these add to our ambitions of offering them an elevated online casino experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

Recently, NetGaming announced its entry into Ontario’s regulated igaming market with BetMGM. NetGaming’s slot content will be integrated into BetMGM’s Ontarian igaming platform.

Caesars launches Horseshoe online casino in Michigan

Caesars’ new online casino platform, Horseshoe online casino, is now available in Michigan, replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment agreed to acquire Wynn’s Michigan online gaming licence in February; the deal was completed in June. This is Caesars’ first online gaming offering to use the Horseshoe brand.

Caesars operates the licence through a partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Sault Tribe owns and operates Kewadin Casinos, which has five land-based casinos in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Michigan permits 15 online gambling licences; each must be tied to a tribe with a brick-and-mortar casino.