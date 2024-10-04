Caesars launches Horseshoe online casino in Michigan

Horseshoe Casino Michigan replaces WynnBET.

US.- Caesars’ new online casino platform, Horseshoe online casino, is now available in Michigan, replacing WynnBet. Caesars Entertainment agreed to acquire Wynn’s Michigan online gaming licence in February; the deal was completed in June. This is Caesars’ first online gaming offering to use the Horseshoe brand.

Caesars operates the licence through a partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The Sault Tribe owns and operates Kewadin Casinos, which has five land-based casinos in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Michigan permits 15 online gambling licences; each must be tied to a tribe with a brick-and-mortar casino.

WynnBet customers will be guided through migrating their accounts to the new site. All former WynnBet customers who migrate their accounts will also be enrolled in Caesars Rewards.

igaming in Michigan

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

