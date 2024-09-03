NetGaming expands into Ontario with BetMGM

The casino game developer’s slot content will be integrated into BetMGM’s igaming platform.

Canada.- Casino game developer NetGaming has announced its entry into Ontario’s regulated igaming market with BetMGM. NetGaming’s slot content will be integrated into BetMGM’s Ontarian igaming platform.

Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO of NetGaming, said: “We are thrilled to enter the Ontario igaming market with BetMGM. This move is a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand our footprint in regulated markets and bring our top-tier gaming content, such as Wicked Wins – Fortune Pick, Zeus’s Thunderbolt 5000 and Fireball Inferno, to new audiences. Ontario is a dynamic and rapidly growing market, and we are excited to offer players in the region a unique and thrilling gaming experience.”

Ontario seeks court verdict on online gambling with international players

Premier Doug Ford’s administration has asked for a court decision on whether Ontario’s regulated online gaming platforms can legally let players interact with players outside of Canada.

This case, set to be heard in Toronto, stems from a cabinet order asking the Ontario Court of Appeal to determine if international interactions would be lawful under the Criminal Code. Ontario’s Attorney General Doug Downey says the court’s decision will clarify the legality of a model that would exclude players from other Canadian provinces.

See also: Thunderkick signs deal with NEO.bet in Ontario