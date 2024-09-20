Sports betting in Washington State: Caesars launches app at Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Players must be physically present on the property.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has launched a sportsbook app at Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington State. The app provides live scoreboards, live streaming and daily special odds boosts and promotions across betting markets in all major sports. Players must be present at the property.

Muckleshoot Casino Resorts’ Caesars Sportsbook features more than 20 big-screen TVs, a 12-foot by 24-foot video wall, and a live sports ticker with real-time scoring. Fans can wager at live betting windows, via self-service betting kiosks or on the mobile app.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “The Caesars Sportsbook Muckleshoot app enhances the experience we’ve brought to Muckleshoot guests since the opening of the property’s best-in-class sportsbook in 2022. This launch underscores our commitment to offering seamless, innovative gaming options with the largest array of markets, including Same Game Parlays and live NFL games streaming in the app. We are thrilled to offer this new level of convenience and fun to the passionate sports fans in the Pacific Northwest.”

Tim Perkins, chief executive officer of Muckleshoot Casino Resort, added: “The launch of our new mobile betting app represents a significant milestone for Muckleshoot Casino Resort, enhancing our offerings and providing guests with an even more convenient and immersive sports betting experience. We’re always focused on delivering cutting-edge technology to elevate the excitement for our guests, and this app does exactly that.

“Whether you’re enjoying the beautiful views from our resort or catching the big game at the Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot, the mobile app allows you to bet from anywhere on the property.”

Recently, Caesars Entertainment opened the first in-person sports wagering location in the state of Maine. The newly opened sports entertainment venue Oddfellahs is a part of a partnership with First Tracks Investments.

In Washington DC, Caesars announced that it will install Caesars Sportsbook self-service kiosks at 53 small businesses. Caesars Sportsbook wagering kiosks will replace the GambetDC sports wagering kiosks currently in place at OLG-licensed sports betting retail locations.

Caesars launched its mobile sports wagering platform across Washington DC in July. The kiosks will accept cash deposits to Caesars Sportsbook mobile accounts.