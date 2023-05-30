One week to go until Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook

To secure your place at the Festival of Sportsbook, visit kambi.com and register today.

Shape Games and SBC join a stellar line-up of speakers set to explore the future of sports betting at next week’s online event hosted by the world’s trusted sports betting partner.

Press release.- The countdown to Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook is on with just one week remaining until a stellar line-up of speakers explore the future of sports betting.

Hosted by Kambi, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, the Festival of Sportsbook will take place between 6-9 June and serve as a platform for sharing sports betting industry knowledge, insights and trends.

With expert speakers from both Kambi and the wider sports betting market, attendees can expect deep dives into topics such as artificial intelligence, esports, Latin America and user experience.

Kambi is also delighted to announce the following additions to the Festival of Sportsbook agenda with sessions led by Shape Games, a Kambi Group company, and SBC News, Kambi’s official media partner for the event:

Reimagining the UX: from sports betting product to entertainment destination product (Shape Games)

Targeting growth in saturated markets (SBC News)

Gerard Starkey, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications at Kambi, said: “We are excited for the return of Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook for a third year as we continue to build an informative and engaging agenda led by an impressive line-up of speakers.

“The response to this year’s Festival has been fantastic and we can’t wait to bring the event to life next week.”

To secure your place at the Festival of Sportsbook, visit kambi.com and register today.