Atlaslive’s CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk shares his thoughts about the company’s strategies to suit the diverse demands of players across multicultural Europe.

Cultural differences across Europe have shaped the way people engage with iGaming. How does Atlaslive ensure that its igaming Platform is adaptable to suit the diverse preferences of players in different regions of the continent?

Adaptability is at the core of our iGaming Platform. We’ve designed it to be fully customizable, so operators can adjust everything, from game offerings to payment methods, to meet the specific needs of their players. And these are just a few examples. The deeper you dig into the statistics, the more interesting it becomes, as you realize that historical and social factors, along with legislation, significantly impact the igaming industry in different parts of Europe.

The Atlaslive Platform gives operators the flexibility to fine-tune their offerings based on local demand and regulations. This approach helps us stay ahead in such a competitive market and ensures that players across Europe feel a personalized and engaging experience.

Aside from technological advancements, what other factors do you think are driving the growth of the igaming market in Europe, and how does Atlaslive tap into those opportunities?

The social acceptance of igaming is on the rise, with sports betting, online casinos, lotteries, and virtual sports becoming more mainstream forms of entertainment. As more people are open to engaging in these activities, operators are benefiting from increased player interest.

According to the statistics, the European iGaming market is expected to surpass $56 billion by 2028, which speaks volumes about its growth. And indeed, as you say, it’s not just technology driving this. Another key driver is the growing accessibility of mobile gaming. With more people using smartphones and mobile devices, iGaming has become more convenient, allowing users to play anytime, anywhere. Our platform data shows that over 90 per cent of users access gaming via mobile, a clear indicator that mobile gaming is more popular than ever, driven by user-friendly apps and optimized websites that make placing bets on the go seamless.

Another major factor is the favourable regulatory environment in many European countries. These regulations provide a secure and legally compliant space, building player trust and encouraging more operators to expand into the market. By offering region-specific content, personalized marketing strategies, and a broad range of gaming options, Atlaslive ensures that we meet the diverse demands of players across Europe.

As online casino trends, including the growing interest in lotteries, continue to rise in Europe, particularly in mobile gaming, how is Atlaslive adapting its platform to meet these market demands?

We continue to invest in mobile technology to enhance the gaming experience across devices. Atlaslive igaming Platform is designed for flexibility, meaning that as mobile gaming grows, we can seamlessly adapt and scale to meet demand. Additionally, we’re focusing on offering live dealer games, which are gaining popularity for their immersive, real-time interactivity.

As the online casino market expands, we can anticipate more users joining, with user penetration rising from 6.7 per cent in 2024 to 7.5 per cent by 2029. Merging the online and traditional casino experience is a key focus, and we are committed to positioning Atlaslive as a leader in delivering innovative, engaging content. To achieve this, we continue to partner with leading gaming providers — currently more than 100 — to meet the most sophisticated demands and broaden our partners’ customer base.

Moreover, our gamification tools are a crucial element in retaining online casino users. By offering a more personalized and dynamic experience, we ensure that players remain engaged. We incorporate gamification techniques that provide real-time enjoyment and create a deeper, more interactive connection with users, reflecting our comprehensive understanding of their preferences and behaviours.

What key trends shape the European iGaming market, and how do market leaders influence the broader landscape and Atlaslive’s product development strategy?

The European iGaming market is currently driven by several key trends, including the rapid adoption of mobile gaming, a stronger focus on player safety, and the integration of personalized gaming experiences through advanced CRM systems and gamification. These trends reflect the evolving needs of players and operators in the region.

Market leaders in countries like the UK, Malta, and Sweden are critical in guiding the future of these shifts. Their regulatory frameworks often serve as benchmarks, and their commitment to innovation in player engagement and responsible gaming pushes the entire industry forward.

Atlaslive team continuously adapts our product development strategy to be sure that our platform continues to lead in live tech innovation and usability, offering partners solutions that are compliant and adaptable to the shifting preferences of players across Europe.