Atlaslive explores: Deep roots and modern trends in the European iGaming market

The Atlaslive team has prepared an insightful analytical article about the modern trends in the European iGaming market.

Press release.- Most people associate iGaming with casinos and lotteries. Over the years, betting on sports games has also gained popularity as an exciting form of entertainment. All these types of gaming have fascinated Europeans for centuries, mirroring human curiosity, the quest for excitement, and the cultural and social values of diverse regions.

iGaming in Europe has a rich history, dating back to ancient Greece and Rome. Over the centuries, it served as entertainment, a way to build social and political connections, and even to resolve conflicts and perform rituals. Gambling influenced medieval European culture, with free lotteries in 12th-century England raising money for churches and bridges. By the 16th century, card games were a French national pastime, and the first casino opened in Venice in the 17th century.

Over time, iGaming became a part of European society, with famous resorts like Monte-Carlo and Baden-Baden attracting tourists in the 18th and 19th centuries. The 20th century brought technological innovations like slot machines and online casinos, making iGaming a significant economic factor and a popular pastime in Europe today.

Today, Atlaslive is actively developing and expanding its technologies, offering operators a dynamic iGaming Platform with customizable features. The Platform delivers the adaptability and flexibility needed in today’s ever-changing global and European markets through various delivery options such as Sportsbook API, White Label, and Turnkey solutions.

See also: Atlaslive explores: Why South America is the future of iGaming

The factors that fuel the growth of online iGaming market in Europe

According to Statista, the European iGaming market is projected to be worth $46,94 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $56,48 billion by 2028, with an annual growth rate of 4.43%.

This market is set for significant growth due to several key factors:

Mobile Accessibility : With more people using the Internet across Europe, online casino offers, lottery, and betting services are becoming more accessible. The widespread use of smartphones and mobile devices has further boosted this trend. Mobile gaming is now more popular than ever, with user-friendly apps and optimized websites making it easier for users to place bets on the go.

: With more people using the Internet across Europe, online casino offers, lottery, and betting services are becoming more accessible. The widespread use of smartphones and mobile devices has further boosted this trend. Mobile gaming is now more popular than ever, with user-friendly apps and optimized websites making it easier for users to place bets on the go. Favorable Regulations : Many European countries have created favorable regulatory environments, providing a secure and legally compliant space for operators and players. These regulations have increased consumer confidence and attracted international operators seeking to expand their presence.

: Many European countries have created favorable regulatory environments, providing a secure and legally compliant space for operators and players. These regulations have increased consumer confidence and attracted international operators seeking to expand their presence. Technological Advancements: Innovations, such as live dealer games, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), have also enhanced the online gaming experience, drawing in a wider audience.

iGaming is becoming more socially accepted, leading to the growing popularity of sports betting, fantasy sports, and online casinos. Operators are using effective marketing and advertising strategies to increase brand visibility, attract new players, and foster customer loyalty. Targeted campaigns, attractive promotions, and sponsorships are driving market growth.

Broadly speaking, these opportunities are projected to stimulate the European online gambling and betting market to new heights in the coming years.

Atlaslive collaborates with top-tier operators, gaming providers, and payment systems to ensure a premium experience. The Atlaslive Platform allows end-users to enjoy games tailored to their regional preferences and regulations. For instance, the Atlaslive casino product is impressively stocked with over 10,000 games from global brands, offering a wide variety of options to suit all tastes. And this is just the beginning, as we continue to expand in all senses of the word.

Three pillars of the European online iGaming world: Sports betting, casino, lottery

Every industry has its internal components that have remained key since their start. What’s interesting is how these pillars can change and improve over time, adding new features to give their audience something better — more technologically advanced and exciting than ever before. The European iGaming industry stands on three robust pillars: online sports betting, online casino, and online lottery. These segments collectively drive the region’s dynamic and rapidly evolving gaming market, characterized by technological innovations and diverse gaming options.

Shifts in the EU online lottery market

In 2024, online lottery revenue in the EU is expected to reach $9.20 billion, growing to $11.47 billion by 2028 with an annual growth rate in line with the trends shown, as illustrated in the first stacked bar chart. By 2028, there will be a notable increase in the user base, with user penetration anticipated to rise accordingly. Each user will generate a significant amount on average, reflecting the increased engagement and growth in this sector.

However, it’s important to note that the ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for online lotteries has seen a slight decline, from $1,340 in 2018 to a projected $1,170 by 2028, indicating changes in user spending patterns.

Major Trends:

Mobile Lottery: More people are using smartphones and tablets to buy lottery tickets, thanks to user-friendly apps and websites that offer a seamless experience. This convenience lets players participate anytime, anywhere.

More people are using smartphones and tablets to buy lottery tickets, thanks to user-friendly apps and websites that offer a seamless experience. This convenience lets players participate anytime, anywhere. Innovative Games: Online lotteries are introducing new and exciting game formats, like progressive jackpots and themed games, to attract more players and keep the market fresh and engaging.

Customers in Europe love online lotteries for their convenience, allowing them to play national and international games like Powerball, Mega Millions, and EuroMillions from home. This shift to digital platforms is driving the market’s growth.

Online sports betting trends and stats in the EU

In 2024, online sports betting in the EU is estimated to generate around $17.06 billion in revenue. By 2028, this market is projected to grow to $20.98 billion, with a consistent annual growth rate. The number of users is expected to increase significantly, with user penetration rising from 7.4% in 2024 to 8.9% by 2029. On average, each user is projected to generate about $470 in revenue, reflecting the steady rise in ARPU from $450 in 2024 to $470 by 2028.

Trends driving growth

Mobile Betting: More and more people are using their phones to place bets, making it easy to bet on their favorite sports anytime, anywhere. This convenience is a big reason why mobile betting is getting so popular and is anticipated to keep growing.

More and more people are using their phones to place bets, making it easy to bet on their favorite sports anytime, anywhere. This convenience is a big reason why mobile betting is getting so popular and is anticipated to keep growing. In-Play Betting: This allows users to bet on live games as they happen, adding more excitement and engagement. Betting during the game makes it more interactive and thrilling for the users.

Generally speaking, the online sports betting market in Europe is booming, thanks to changing customer habits and favorable market conditions. Football, basketball, tennis, cricket, and golf are just some of the sports driving this growth.

Trends and growth of online casinos in the EU

The market is showing steady growth, with projections indicating an increase to $24.03 billion by 2028. As the market expands, we can anticipate more users joining, with user penetration rising from 6.7% in 2024 to 7.5% by 2029. On average, each user will contribute around $640 in revenue, reflecting a consistent rise in ARPU from $600 in 2024 to $640 by 2028.

Key trends:

Mobile Gambling: More players are using smartphones to access casino games, thanks to better internet connectivity and the convenience of playing anytime, anywhere. This trend will continue as mobile tech improves.

More players are using smartphones to access casino games, thanks to better internet connectivity and the convenience of playing anytime, anywhere. This trend will continue as mobile tech improves. Live Dealer Games: These games are gaining popularity because they offer an immersive experience, allowing players to interact with real dealers and other players in real-time, blending the feel of online and traditional casinos.

Top 5 online iGaming countries in Europe

The European iGaming industry has experienced remarkable growth, largely due to the widespread availability of online platforms on mobile devices. To understand the diverse iGaming environments and player preferences, we analyzed top-performing countries from various regions of Europe.

United Kingdom: The heart of iGaming

The UK’s strong iGaming culture stems from a long history of gambling, with activities like horse racing and sports betting deeply ingrained in society. The UK’s robust regulatory framework has built trust, making online gaming a safe and appealing option for many. Coupled with a strong economy and high disposable income, these factors have made the UK a leading market where iGaming prospers.

The UK iGaming market is steadily growing, with the penetration rate projected to hit 27.9% in 2024 and climb to 28.47% in 2025. This shows just how popular online gambling is becoming, thanks to its convenience and the wide range of games available. With more people getting involved, the UK’s online gambling scene is definitely on the rise.

Germany: iGaming market focused on sports betting

Germany’s iGaming market is growing rapidly, rooted in a culture that has long enjoyed various forms of gambling, from lotteries to sports betting. Germans have a particular affinity for sports betting, which remains one of the most popular activities, followed closely by online casino games. Online lotteries are especially adored due to their long-standing tradition and the excitement of large, life-changing jackpots. As the market is advancing rapidly, online gambling penetration is expected to go from 10.39% in 2024 to 11.07% in 2025, reflecting the country’s growing interest in digital gaming platforms.

Sweden’s digital casino shift

Sweden has a long history of gaming, with a strong tradition of lotteries and land-based casinos. Today, the demand for live dealer games is especially visible, driven by the desire for a more real and engaging experience. As operators continue to improve their casino and sports betting options, online gambling penetration in Sweden is projected to rise from 9.51% in 2024 to 10.02% in 2025, showing the market’s surge and the rising popularity of mobile gaming among Swedish players.

Italy as a major EU player in the iGaming world

As a Western European country with a deep-rooted gambling history dating back to the Roman Empire, Italy has long been a key player in the gaming world. Today, it remains one of Europe’s largest gambling markets, regulated by the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM) to ensure fairness and security.

Italians prefer online sports betting and poker, while online casinos are also becoming more popular. The market is steadily growing, with online gambling penetration estimated to go up from 5.12% in 2024 to 5.44% in 2025.

Spain bets big on sports

Today, the iGaming market of Spain is more focused on sports betting, which remains one of the most popular activities among Spanish players. Interestingly, Spain is one of the few countries where state-run lotteries continue to hold a strong position even in the digital age. Online gambling is gaining momentum, with penetration in Spain forecasted to grow from 6.16% in 2024 to 6.52% in 2025.

Atlaslive iGaming Capabilities for European Markets

Atlaslive focuses on delivering top-notch UX and personalized solutions adjusted to the specific needs of European markets. The Atlaslive Platform is designed to be faster, more scalable, and more reliable than the majority of legacy systems on the market today. Built on a diverse and flexible toolkit, Atlaslive enables rapid adaptation and customization to meet the specific needs and requirements of any market. Powered by the proprietary core Platform, Atlaslive automates processes for their partners, helping them maximize profits while enhancing the quality of their offerings.

Emphasizing gamification features and expanding the variety of casino games and customizable betting options creates new opportunities for partners to attract a broader audience and boost retention rates. A key feature driving this innovation is the Atlaslive Bet Builder, which empowers users to create personalized bets across multiple markets within a single event, enhancing engagement and user satisfaction. The customization options available inside of the Platform allow partners to tailor bonuses and betting experiences to individual users, ensuring they meet and expand user expectations.

Atlaslive’s approach focuses on adapting to partner needs and keeping up with the growing EU market, offering dynamic and live tech that customizes itself according to partners’ and market demands.

