The company invites visitors to its stand C110, hall 3, to learn more about its latest solutions, explore new business opportunities, and discover new insights.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced it will present its live technologies and features at SBC Summit 2024 in Lisbon on September 24-26.

Atlaslive is well-established in various markets and is known for its igaming Platform, which offers solutions designed to meet local needs. The Summit will be a fitting occasion to introduce its rebranding, highlighting not only the new look and feel but also the brand’s updated identity and product developments.

Visitors will be able to explore Atlaslive’s enhanced sportsbook, its comprehensive hub of payment solutions, and learn about the effectiveness of the Bet Builder feature for major sports events. Visitors will also gain insights into trends like entertainment and in-play betting during panel discussions with Atlaslive’s CPO, Lasha Kupatadze, taking place on September 24 from 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM WEST (3:45 PM to 4:30 PM CEST) in Conference Room 3 at the SBC Summit.

To stay ahead in the fast-paced igaming industry, Atlaslive has continuously evolved its platform by introducing features and integrations. With innovations such as enhanced user management, real-time analytics, and advanced automation tools, the platform ensures that partners can operate more efficiently while delivering a better UX. These developments have played a key role in boosting client satisfaction, and attendees at SBC Summit will be able to see these features firsthand.

In addition, the company has strengthened its iGaming Platform through strategic partnerships, offering a more comprehensive and powerful solution for managing operations, and aims to forge even more connections and partnerships at the event in Lisbon. Naturally, partners are focused on boosting profits while keeping resources optimized, and the company makes that happen with its speedy platform, reliable uptime, and lower costs.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, COO at Atlaslive, said: “Our focus has always been on building a platform that delivers top performance while adapting to our partner’s unique needs. We’re excited to be at the SBC Summit to demonstrate the technology and features that continue to drive our success and the success of our partners.”

