Olga Levshina, BGaming: “iGB L!VE is a hugely important event for us”

Olga Levshina, head of sales at BGaming, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at iGB L!VE in Amsterdam.

Exclusive interview.- BGaming is gearing up for iGB L!VE and expects to be a major player at the event with new and innovative products to present there.

To find out more about what BGaming’s presentation at the event will be like, Focus Gaming News sat down with Olga Levshina, head of sales at the company.

What are BGaming expectations about meeting the gaming industry at iGB L!VE? What does it mean to be part of the event?

BGaming will be attending iGB L!VE as an exhibitor this year to help us further share our ethos of turning gambling into gaming.

We will also be hosting a joint event with SOFTSWISS in the unique setting of A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam for our current and prospective partners. iGB L!VE is a hugely important for us as it is one of the biggest events in the industry and we want to take the opportunity to engage with partners to the fullest extent and unite top igaming community members. It will provide a platform to build strong relationships and explore future opportunities.

We’re also excited to show off our vibrant and impressive booth in Amsterdam, which has been developed in collaboration with esteemed Dutch street artist I AM EELCO – reflecting our commitment to creativity.

What is BGaming preparing for the expo? Are you planning to showcase new products?

Visitors will be able to find us on Stand N62 from 11 – 14 July where we’ll be sharing our latest releases, such as Norse Mythology-inspired Gemhalla, which was developed with help from the Scatters Club community, and Wild Chicago, featuring a criminal crocodile who is sure to become a player-favourite.

We’ll also share more details about our loyalty program which was developed to put the player at the heart of our business – something that has always been a commitment of ours.

One of the highlights of our stall this year will be the incredible artwork on display, created by talented New York Top 10 muralist Eelco van den Berg, AKA I AM EELCO. Eelco has partnered with BGaming to create artistic interpretations of some of our most popular characters, from games such as Aztec Magic, Elvis Frog in Vegas and Book of Cats.

Eelco’s work will also be available as limited-edition merchandise for visitors at the show.

Last year, BGaming partnered with Stake as the company looked to strengthen its offering. What can you tell us about this partnership?

We recently launched our custom game Wild West Bonanza with Stake, which was developed with the help of player preference data, and continue to develop this partnership further by releasing Doddy and Haddzy Bonanza, featuring two popular streamers, exclusively for Stake players. This collaboration even caught the attention of renowned streamer Roshtein, who discussed it on his stream.

Our custom game direction is gaining momentum as it offers the opportunity to provide personalised, unique experiences to players.

What are the company’s main challenges for the next months?

For the rest of the year, our primary focus will be expanding our footprint in Latin American markets while continuing to grow globally, including in key European markets.

We’ll continue to develop high-quality games and help our partners to grow their GGR by supplying imaginative and unique slots. Our portfolio is always evolving and alongside general game releases, we produce customised and exclusive games for online casino brands and will continue to develop this offering in the coming months.