BGaming unveils mythical slot Gemhalla

BGaming takes players on a captivating journey into the realm of Viking mythology with their latest slot release, Gemhalla.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is celebrating the wonders of Viking myths and legends with the latest slot Gemhalla.

Developed in collaboration with the Scatters Club community, the enchanting release features Thor, God of Thunder and Lightning, and his magic ‘tree of vitality’.

Players are transported through the charming kingdom of Asgard, where they can discover the Skidbladner ship Scatter, magic rune stones and other accessories during imaginative gameplay.

For this new release, BGaming invited the Scatters Club community of players and streamers to give feedback on the game in its development stage.

With wins of up to x5000 thanks to the multiplier symbol, which can drop during both the main game and Free Spins round, players will be in with the chance to win big at any stage, with these symbols being added together at the end of each spin.

The ship Scatter symbol can appear on any reels and four or more Scatters trigger the free spins round.

For an enhanced experience, players can buy a double chance to hit the scatter symbol which will increase their bet by 25 per cent. Alternatively, the Buy Bonus feature returns, offering players the opportunity to buy a round of free spins.

This magical slot will be available for general release on 15 June after a successful one-week exclusive period with Lucky Dreams, LetsLucky and Just Casino.

Yulia Aliakseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Players are at the centre of everything we do here at BGaming so we were thrilled to invite the Scatters Club community to give feedback on Gemhalla during its development stage.

“The game is made even more special by their input and we know players will enjoy uncovering the many wonders of Thor and his kingdom.”