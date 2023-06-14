BGaming teams up with street artist I AM EELCO for creative iGB Live collaboration

This new collaboration between BGaming and Eelco marks the studio’s second partnership with local artists.

Press release.- BGaming content provider BGaming has announced a unique collaboration with Dutch street artist I AM EELCO ahead of July’s iGB Live! Amsterdam.

Named one of New York City’s Top 10 street artists, Eelco van den Berg will create a rethinking of BGaming’s themes and characters from popular games such as Aztec Magic, Elvis Frog in Vegas and Book of Cats.

At the event, running from 11th to 14th July, BGaming’s stand will be decorated with Eelco’s artwork while the slot studio will also offer an exclusive collection of branded merchandise for partners and clients.

Eelco’s award-winning art has previously been commissioned by numerous brands including Philips, Levi’s, Jack Daniels and Heineken, and in addition to his creative endeavours, the artist also works as a guest lecturer at the Willem de Kooning Academie, in the Netherlands.

This new collaboration between BGaming and Eelco marks the studio’s second partnership with local artists, after previously teaming up with pop culture-inspired artist Thumbs at ICE London in February.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “We are excited to see how I AM EELCO adapts the stars of our top slots for our stand at iGB Live next month. His unique style will add a whole new dimension to our games. At BGaming, we always look to support local artists and can’t wait to show off Eelco’s work as part of our continued commitment.”

Artist I AM EELCO said: “The colourful BGaming games match my style perfectly and I can’t wait to put my own slant on them. I’m sure visitors to the stall will look forward to spotting some of their favourite characters.”