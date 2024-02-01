Old meets new as Booming Games launch Classic Fantastic

Booming Games brings classic charm to the digital age with Classic Fantastic, a new slot boasting 2-way wins, stacked wilds, and triple-paying free spins.

Press release.- They say you can’t beat the classics, and Booming Games are proving that proverb true with the February release of their fresh and fabulous new slot, Classic Fantastic.

Not all is as it seems, though. The latest addition to the Booming Games collection might pay homage to the good old days in large parts, but there are plenty of contemporary twists and turns along the way, giving this all the hallmarks of a true modern classic.

A 5×3, five-payline video slot, Classic Fantastic comes complete with the Perma 2-Way Pay mechanic, meaning winning combos are paid from left to right AND right to left. There’s your fill of Fantastic too, like instant wins of 1,000x your bet when you land five Scatters or five Wilds on a payline.

Three is very much the magic number in Classic Fantastic. Wilds can land in stacks of three to triple your payouts, 3x Scatters trigger 10 Free Spins where winnings are once again multiplied by three, and guess what? If a Wild forms part of that win, the payout gets that triple treatment once more!

And the best thing is the triple-pay Free Spins, the Wilds and Stacked Wilds can all be active at the same time. Which means formidable, fantastic wins.

It’s old school, it’s charming, it’s perfect. And it’s here to play from February 1st. As with all of the provider’s titles, Classic Fantastic has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “Classic Fantastic delivers the best of both worlds, and Booming Games are delighted to launch it to online slot players around the globe from February 1st.

“Delivering a healthy dose of nostalgia with its look and feel, combined with modern mechanics, this is a slot that has something for everyone. Classic aesthetics, contemporary features and colossal wins – come along and give Classic Fantastic a spin.”