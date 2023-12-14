Booming Games introduces Hoop Kings

Players can slam dunk their way to potentially big wins with the help of Wilds, Multipliers and Free Spins in this big-action slot from the in-demand studio.

Press release.- Hoop Kings, the latest blockbuster slot from Booming Games, puts the players at the centre of a five-reel, three-row court where they can dribble and shoot their way to becoming a basketball and big win legend.

This is a team game and players are helped to victory by various bonus features including the Game Time Center Wild feature which is combined with a permanent two-way pay on ten paylines.

Feel the rush of excitement as Wilds land on the centre reel and trigger ballers that shoot up to five Random Wilds, 5x Multipliers or team up for an alley-oop to receive a winning combination of the two.

Tip-off five Fast Break Free Spins with the Game Time feature that can be triggered from any spin. This keeps the shots coming and the potentially big wins landing.

Hoop Kings is not just about the gameplay, it’s a stylish game with striking design, immersive sound and captivating animations that bring the game to life and make the player feel like a true MVP. So, gear up, put in your jersey and slam dunk your way to victory.

As with all Booming Games slots, Hoop Kings has been certified for launch in core regulated markets such as the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Hoop Kings allows players to make their mark on the court of champions and shoot and score their way to potentially big wins.

“It delivers fast, action-packed gameplay from the first spin to the last thanks to the combination of bonus features including Wilds, Multipliers and Free Spins. But as with all our games, the design is just as important and Hoop Kings really hits the mark here.

“The designers have done a great job at bringing the basketball court to life, so too have the sound crew. This all comes together to deliver an adrenaline-fuelled experience where the player must make the shot to claim victory and the huge prizes Hoop Kings has to offer.”