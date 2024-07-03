Ohio sports betting handle reaches $611.6m in May

The sports betting handle increased 37 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $611.6m in May, up 37 per cent year-on-year and down 9.2 per cent from April 2024. Online betting generated $595.2m and retail sportsbooks $16.4m.

Gaming revenue (GGR) was $67.4m, suggesting a market hold of 11 per cent. Revenue was up 16.4 per cent year-on-year but 8.8 per cent behind April. Of total taxable revenue, $66.1m came from online betting and $1.2m retail.

DraftKings led the market with $204.2m in bets, topping $200m for the ninth straight month. FanDuel registered $199.8m in handle and posted $30.6m in taxable revenue. Bet365 reported a handle of $45m and $4.7m in revenue, while BetMGM saw $3.4m in winnings from a $41.3m handle.

Year-to-date revenue stands at $386.2m: $378m in online revenue and $6.4m in retail.

Ohio Casino Control Commission updates advertising and promotional rules

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has proposed changes to its advertising and promotional rules to clarify the way sports gaming proprietors can offer promotions or bonuses in connection non-gaming transactions. The update aims to ensure terms and conditions are “full, accurate, concise, transparent and do not contain misleading information”.

Offers must include the dates and times they are active and expire, rules, the nature and value of awards or prizes and eligibility conditions.