Ohio sports betting handle reaches $673.2m in April

The handle was up 29.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $673.2m in April, according to Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 29.3 per cent increase over April 2023, but 16.7 per cent behind March’s total of $808.2m. Wagering via sports betting apps totalled $657.1, accounting for 97.5 per cent of the handle.

Sports betting revenue reached $73.9m in April, up 15.8 per cent month-on-month. The figure takes year-to-date revenue to $317.1m. Online accounted for $72.8m, 98.5 per cent of the total, and retail $1.1m.

FanDuel led the market with an online handle of $226.7m and revenue of $34m. DraftKings reported a $216.8m handle and revenue of $20.8m and Bet365 $48.9m and $5.1m. BetMGM and ESPN Bet reported handles of $45.2m and $35.8m respectively.

The state collected $14.8m in tax revenue, taking the year-to-date total to $63.9m, $18.7m ahead of last year’s first four months.