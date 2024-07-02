Ohio Casino Control Commission updates advertising and promotional rules

The changes aim to ensure clarity.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has proposed changes to its advertising and promotional rules to clarify the way sports gaming proprietors can offer promotions or bonuses in connection non-gaming transactions. The update aims to ensure terms and conditions are “full, accurate, concise, transparent and do not contain misleading information”.

Offers must include the dates and times they are active and expire, rules, the nature and value of awards or prizes and eligibility conditions.

Ohio casinos and racinos report $200.1m in revenue for April

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $200.1m in gambling revenue in April, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 2.2 per cent year-on-year, compared to the $204.6m in revenue reported in April 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.5m, down from $86.5m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $23.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.8m and Hollywood Toledo $19.4m.