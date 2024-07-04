Ohio casinos and racinos report $204m in revenue for May

Gambling revenue increased 4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $204m in gambling revenue in May, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s up 4 per cent year-on-year, compared to $196m in April 2023, and the best May figure since 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $86.4m, up from $80.6m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $23.6m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.3m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.4m and Hollywood Toledo $19.1m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $119.8m, up from $115.3m in May 2023. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26.8m, Miami Valley Gaming $21.6m, Scioto Downs $19.9m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.4m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $15m, Hollywood Dayton $13.3m and Belterra Park $7.6m.

So far in 2023, the casinos and racinos have reported just over $1bn in gambling revenue, on par with the same period last year.

Sports betting in May

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $611.6m in May, up 37 per cent year-on-year and down 9.2 per cent from April 2024. Online betting generated $595.2m and retail sportsbooks $16.4m.

Gaming revenue (GGR) was $67.4m, suggesting a market hold of 11 per cent. Revenue was up 16.4 per cent year-on-year but 8.8 per cent behind April. Of total taxable revenue, $66.1m came from online betting and $1.2m retail.