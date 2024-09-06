Ohio casinos and racinos report $197m in revenue for July

Gambling revenue decreased 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $197m in gambling revenue for July, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $82m, down from $86m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $22m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.2m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.6m and Hollywood Toledo $18.8m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $115m, down from $118m in July 2023. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26.4m, Miami Valley Gaming $20.6m, Scioto Downs $18.9m, JACK Thistledown Racino $14.2m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.4m, Hollywood Dayton $13.5m and Belterra Park $7.2m.

So far in 2024, the casinos and racinos have reported $1.4bn in gambling revenue.

Sports betting in July

Sports betting revenue in Ohio reached $55.1m in July, according to the Ohio Control Commission. That’s up 7.1 per cent year-over-year and 6.9 per cent from June 2024. Online sports betting revenue reached $53.5m, while retail locations generated $1.5m. The sports betting handle was $477.5m.