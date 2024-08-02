Ohio sports betting handle reaches $530.6m in June

The handle decreased 13.4 per cent from May.

US.- Ohio’s sports betting handle was $530.6m in June, down 13.4 per cent from May but up 46 per cent year-over-year. The Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio Lottery reported adjusted gross sports betting revenue of $51.3m, down 24 per cent from May.

Operator winnings were up 56.8 per cent year-over-year. Almost all of the wagering was via the state’s 15 retail sportsbooks and 19 sports betting apps. The kiosks overseen by the Ohio Lottery generated a $814,200 handle and $49,600 in adjusted gross revenue. The state collected nearly $10.3m in taxes, reporting the year-to-date total to $87.6m.

Betfred to cease online operations in Ohio

Betfred has announced that it will cease operations in Ohio on August 31. The move follows its exit from Maryland’s online and retail betting market. Players can place bets until August 14 and will have until August 31 to close their accounts. Betfred said that balances not withdrawn will be issued by cheque within 30 days.