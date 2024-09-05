Ohio sports betting revenue reaches $55.1m in July

Revenue increased 7.1 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Sports betting revenue in Ohio reached $55.1m in July, according to the Ohio Control Commission. That’s up 7.1 per cent year-over-year and 6.9 per cent from June 2024. Online sports betting revenue reached $53.5m, while retail locations generated $1.5m.

The sports betting handle was $477.5m. The state collected $11.1m in tax revenue. In the first seven months of 2024, January saw the highest revenue of $113.1m.

Meanwhile, the Ohio for Responsible Gambling (ORG) has launched More Than A Bet, a new campaign to combat athlete harassment. The initiative is an online resource for coaches and athletes and also aims to help counsellors, campus life leaders and the public understand the consequences of gambling-related harassment.