Ohio casinos and racinos register $207m in revenue in July

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released last month’s revenue figures, a drop of 2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $207m in gambling revenue in July, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s an increase of 5 per cent compared to June’s revenue of $198.8m but a 2 per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2021 ($211.2m). Revenue was up 27 per cent compared to 2019.

Ohio casinos posted revenue of $88.7m. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $23.2m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $22.9m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $22.1m and Hollywood Toledo $20.4m.

Racinos posted revenue of $118m. MGM Northfield Park recorded $25.2m. In second place came Scioto Downs with $21.3m. Miami Valley Gaming took $20.5m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.7m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.9m, Hollywood Dayton $12.7m, and Belterra Park $8.3m.

So far in 2022, Ohio’s four casinos and seven racinos have taken in $1.38bn in gambling revenue, compared to $1.36bn in the same period last year.

Ohio is set to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”

See also: Two Ohio casinos apply for sports betting licences