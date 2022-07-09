Ohio casinos and racinos register $196.8m in revenue in June

Revenue remains up year-on-year for the year to date.

The state’s casinos and racinos recorded the third straight monthly decline in revenue.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196.8m in gambling revenue in June, marking the third monthly decline. In April, they recorded $215.6m in revenue. However, although revenue was down by $3.2m from 2021, it was still $11.3m ahead of 2019.

The state’s seven racinos’ revenue was down $4.5m compared to the same month last year. However, they brought in $16.5m more than the same month in 2019. For the year to date, revenue is outperforming 2021 so far, despite three months of declining numbers.

MGM Northfield Park brought in $23.5m in revenue June, an increase from $23.1m in June 2021. JACK Cleveland Casino recorded $21.7m, down from $22.8m in the same month last year. JACK Thistledown Racino hit $15.2m, down from $17.4m. Hollywood Columbus brought in $21.1m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $20.4m and Hollywood Toledo $18.1m.

Ohio is set to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”

Caesars Racebook app goes live in Ohio and Florida

Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA Bets, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, has announced the launch of Caesars Racebook. The new horse racing account wagering app for iOS is live in Florida and Ohio.

Caesars Racebook uses the NYRA Bets platform providing bettors with pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world.

