Ohio casinos and racinos take in $215.6m in April

Casinos and racinos operating in Ohio took in $215.6m in revenue in April.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released last month’s revenue figures, showing a drop of 0.1 per cent from March’s record revenue.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission has reported that the state’s eleven licensed casinos and racinos brought in more than $215.6m in April. The figure fell just short of the record $216m generated in March. Revenue for the year to date is $782m.

Hard Rock Cincinnati placed first among venues with $24.4m, followed by Hollywood Columbus with $24.3m. Jack Cleveland Casino reported $23.1m and Hollywood Toledo $21.1m.

As for the racinos, they posted statewide revenue of $122.7m. MGM Northfield Park recorded $21.1m. In second place came Scioto Downs with $22.5m. Miami Valley Gaming took $20.1m, JACK Thistledown Racino $17.2m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley and Hollywood Dayton $14.2m and Belterra Park $8.2m.

Sports betting in Ohio

Last week, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that it will begin accepting sports betting license applications in June. A first application window starts on June 15 for Type A, B, and C proprietors, first-designated mobile management services providers (MMSPs), management services providers, and suppliers. The window is to close on a July 15 deadline.

A second application window will then commence on July 15 for Type C sports gaming hosts and second-designated MMSPs. It will close one month later, on August 15. The target is to be ready for launch on January 1, 2023.

House Bill 29, legalised last December, proposes three types of sports betting licences:

Type A licences for state entities that have the ability to bank a bet, such as the state’s 11 casinos and racinos.

Type B licences for future brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

Type C licences for sports betting kiosks in retail establishments with D-class liquor licenses.

The bill allows for 65 licences in total: 25 online sports betting licences and 40 retail sportsbook licences. Sports betting activities in the state will be overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

