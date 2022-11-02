Oddschecker Global Media names Stuart Simms as CEO

Oddschecker had been seeking a new CEO since Toby Bentall stepped down in March.

UK.- The sports betting affiliate Oddschecker Global Media has announced the appointment of its new CEO after an eight-month search. Stuart Simms takes up the role immediately, stepping into a position vacated by Toby Bentall, who resigned in March.

Simms was chief executive at XLMedia Plc from 2019 until April of this year. Before that, he served as CEO of Rakuten Marketing, the online media division of the e-commerce platform Rakuten Inc.

The sports and entertainment investment fund Bruin Capital acquired Oddschecker, which focuses on the UK and Australian markets, from Flutter Entertainment for £155m in a deal agreed back in July 2021.

Flutter came to own Oddschecker when it acquired The Stars Group last year. It revealed in April that it was considering a sale.

Bruin Capital has said that it aims to build “a globalised sports betting media enterprise”. It described Simms as the ideal appointment thanks to his leadership experience during XLMedia’s aggressive expansion in North America.

Founder and CEO George Pyne said: “Stuart is an industry heavyweight. He’s an aggressive leader who moves organisations forward with innovation and focus. We are excited to have him in the Bruin family. He and the team will have the full weight of our global resources to support them in achieving the company’s limitless potential.”

Simms said: “I am excited to be joining Oddschecker at a pivotal time in its evolution. Building on the impressive reach and scale in the UK, we will continue to invest and accelerate the US business, harnessing the strong technology platform and significant expertise in sports betting media.”