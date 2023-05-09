Ocean Casino Resort announces 5th anniversary events

The Atlantic city casino will host special events, entertainment and pop-up experiences.

US.- Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort is to host events with local businesses to commemorate its 5th anniversary. From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day, it will host entertainment and pop-up experiences.

Things begin with a $300,000 sweepstakes. There will be Tesla Giveaways every Friday in June and fireworks every Friday in July, including a fireworks and drone show on July 7.

Ocean will also be the presenting sponsor of this year’s Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival at Bader Field on June 3 and 4. It will present its limited-edition Seeds of the Ocean beer in collaboration with The Seed: A Living Beer Project.

Bill Callahan, general manager for Ocean Casino Resort, said: “Ocean is thrilled to include and support our local small businesses as we celebrate our 5th Birthday. Whether it’s toasting with your friends at our pop-up Birthday Bar or enjoying a drone show in The Park we want all visitors to be a part of our summer-long festivities.”

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall co-owner Scott Cronick, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with our North Beach ally Ocean Casino Resort. It is absolutely remarkable how Ocean has transformed itself into an Atlantic City tourism powerhouse for gaming, dining, nightlife and more in just five years.”

Last year, Ocean Casino Resort was renovated with updates to 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games and new food and beverage outlets.

Atlantic City casino profits decline in 2022

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported that Atlantic City’s nine casinos saw aggregated operating profit of $731.2m in 2022, down 4.6 per cent compared to 2021. Only two casinos improved their operating profits in 2022. Hard Rock generated over $128m, up more than 20 per cent and Ocean $96.2m, an increase of 5.5 per cent.

Bally’s recorded a loss of $1.8m compared to a profit of $13.1m in 2021, Borgata was down 19.4 per cent, Caesars down 2.7 per cent, Harrah’s registered a loss of 10 per cent, Resorts down 24 per cent and Tropicana down 7.6 per cent.