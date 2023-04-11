Atlantic City casino profits decline in 2022

The city’s nine casinos reported an aggregated operating profit of $731.2m.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has released profitability figures for Atlantic City’s nine casinos. The figures show an aggregated operating profit of $731.2m in 2022, down 4.6 per cent compared to 2021. Only two casinos improved their operating profits in 2022. Hard Rock generated over $128m, up more than 20 per cent and Ocean $96.2m, an increase of 5.5 per cent.

Bally’s recorded a loss of $1.8m compared to a profit of $13.1m in 2021, Borgata was down 19.4 per cent, Caesars down 2.7 per cent, Harrah’s registered a loss of 10 per cent, Resorts down 24 per cent and Tropicana down 7.6 per cent.

Net revenue for the calendar year reached $3.3bn, up 9.3 per cent from the same period in 2021. Casino licensees reported Gross Operating Profit of $731.3m, down 4.6 per cent.

Tropicana Atlantic City Casino opens Caesars Rewards Experience Center

Tropicana Atlantic City Casino in New Jersey has announced the opening of its Caesars Rewards Experience Center. Guests can redeem their reward credits at the new space near the Caesars Sportsbook.

Joe Giunta, senior vice president and general manager for Tropicana Atlantic City, said: “We are thrilled to bring this cutting-edge concept to Tropicana Atlantic City and further elevate Atlantic City’s Best Player’s Club with a best in class loyalty center.