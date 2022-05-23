Ocean Casino Resort to unveil $85m revamp

The Ocean Casino Resort will open its new hotel rooms on July 1.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort has announced that its developments will be complete this summer.

US.- Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort has announced that its $85m property revamp will debut in the summer. Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games and new food and beverage outlets.

“Ocean is committed to providing the best guest experience in Atlantic City,” said Bill Callahan, general manager for Ocean Casino Resort. “Between our new hotel product, the addition of The Gallery Bar, Book & Games, and various new food and beverage outlets, there will be more reasons than ever to come to Ocean this summer.”

Ocean’s spent around $73m on new hotel rooms and suites which will be available from July 1. The new 463-square-foot rooms, Contemporary Blu, will feature a beach-inspired aesthetic, alongside a marble-floored bathroom and an oversized shower.

The newly built suites offer additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar, and big lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings.

The $5.2m Gallery Bar Book & Games will open to the public on July 1 with 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables and 140 feet of LED walls. The Gallery will be located in the centre of the casino floor. A 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to the Balcony Bar.

In terms of food and beverage offerings, Seredipity3 will be making its debut in Atlantic City on June 1 in its latest expansion out of New York City. Other gastronomic additions include a Starbucks, Asian restaurant Zhen Bang, and wine and spirit-tasting experiences.

In early March, Elys Game Technology´s subsidiary US Bookmaking was approved to operate Ocean Casino Resort’s sportsbook. It was approved for a six-month licence by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE).

In February, the resort appointed Bill Callahan as general manager. Callahan had been interim chief executive officer since November 2021.

