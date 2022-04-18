Novibet in deal with champion jockey Brian Hughes

The deal is intended to strengthen Novibet’s presence in Ireland.

Ireland.- Novibet is moving to boost its presence in horse racing and betting in Ireland through a partnership with champion jockey Brian Hughes. It’s Novibet’s first such agreement in horse racing, and the company hopes it will increase its brand recognition in Irish sports betting markets.

Novibet launched in Ireland last year, offering sports betting and online casino. It says it’s seen steady growth in the market, where it offers a proprietary betting platform integrating official data providers. The deal with Hughes covers the remainder of the current season.

Karl Riley, country manager at Novibet.ie, said: “We are very excited about working with Brian Hughes. As the UK’s champion-to-be and a notoriously busy rider, we are looking forward to giving customers a closer look into his rides each week, as well as gaining important branding opportunities in the world of horse racing.”

Hughes is based in Northern England but born and raised in Northern Ireland. He leads the UK Jump Jockeys’ Championship by over 90 wins and looks set to take the title at Sandown on April 23.

Novibet branding will appear on his riding attire for the rest of the championship, and he will provide a weekly blog on Novibet.ie offering views and insights on the sport.

Hughes said: “It’s a pleasure to carry Novibet.ie as the sponsor on my riding gear, and I’m looking forward to keeping everyone up to date with my ‘adventures’ each week. Obviously, my big focus at the moment is finishing off the season well, and I’d love to hit the 200-winner mark, while I’ll be going hard to retain the title once again in 2022/23.”

In February, Novibet gave up its British remote gambling licence and ceased operating in the British market. It announced the move via a banner on its Novibet.co.uk site.

Novibet said it had taken the decision for commercial reasons. It told customers to withdraw funds from their gaming accounts.

The Gambling Commission said Novibet must follow standard closure rules, which require it to meet outstanding liabilities, including honouring bets due post-closure and providing clear information to customers through all available channels, such as direct contact and social media.

In April, Novibet signed an agreement with Endorphina to work together in Greece.