Endorphina and Novibet strike a new partnership together in Greece

The leading B2B online slot game provider and sports betting and gaming operator have sealed an agreement to expand their business

Press release.- Endorphina and Novibet signed an alliance to work together in Greece. In recent news, the leading B2B online slot game provider has announced its entrance into the newly opened Greek market. Their trendy online slots games are licensed and now available in Greece. With this, they have already struck a new partnership with the leading Novibet – an established operator in the Greek market. We believe that this new partnership will serve to be beneficial for both parties involved.

Zdenek Llosa, Senior Sales Manager at Endorphina, adds a few words on the new partnership: “Endorphina is extremely pleased to have reached an agreement with the prominent operator Novibet. We are very excited to enter the Greek market by the hand of such an experienced operator like Novibet. This allows us to reach a new audience for our games. Players can very soon expect a new batch of fresh and entertaining games such as Magnum Opus, 3 Thunders, Water Tiger, and our very popular series of Hell Hot and Chance Machine!”

Dimitris Argyriou, Business Development Manager at Novibet, also shares a comment: ” We are excited for the partnership with Endorphina, as their games are well-known in different markets and their fast forward expansion is very impressive to witness. Novibet’s commitment to providing the most personalized experience is key for us, therefore we

are very pleased to be the first operator in the market to have access to their games, and most importantly, to do so, exclusively for the first month. This allows us to introduce their titles to our vast customer base of Greek customers, while significantly enriching our entertainment portfolio.”