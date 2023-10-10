NorthStar Gaming to launch online casino platform across Canada

The company plans to expand NorthStar Bets across the country.

Canada.- NorthStar Gaming has announced that its online casino and sportsbook NorthStar Bets will soon be available across Canada. The gaming platform debuted in Ontario in May 2022. The operator has also begun a promotional campaign across national advertising, social media and events under the slogan “That’s a Win”.

Michael Moskowitz, chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become a truly national brand. As a Canadian company, we are confident we understand local consumers better than the large international competitors and that we offer a premium experience that best meets their needs. We expect the Canada-wide launch to be an important catalyst that drives growth in our customer base and revenues for years to come.”

Ontario igaming market generates US$14bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. Average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).